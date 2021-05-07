In pictures: A night of Israeli aggression in Jerusalem
In pictures: A night of Israeli aggression in Jerusalem
The latest violence was preceded by a vicious attack carried out by Jewish settlers against Palestinians on Wednesday.
May 7, 2021

Fifteen Palestinians were arrested in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem overnight as Israeli police responded with brute force to protests being held against the forced eviction of Palestinian residents. 

The second straight night of violence in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood was fuelled by the long-running legal case which centres on the homes of four Palestinian families claimed by Israeli settler Jews in the strategic district near Jerusalem's Old City. The case is due to go before the Israeli Supreme Court on Monday. 

The violence came as Muslims prepared to mark the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, with tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers set to gather at the sacred Al Aqsa mosque compound.

Amid the attacks by extremist Jewish settlers on Palestinian residents, far-right Israeli lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Sheikh Jarrah to voice his support for the Jewish settlers.

Recommended

Repeating in Hebrew the refrain "this house is ours", Ben-Gvir announced that he was setting up a makeshift parliamentary office in a tent outside a building occupied by settlers.

The latest clashes were preceded by an incident of violence on Wednesday night, when 22 Palestinians were wounded, according to the Red Crescent, and 11 others were arrested by Israeli police. 

"This land is Palestinian... and we, the inhabitants of the neighbourhood, we cannot accept that this land is theirs. This land is ours," said 77-year-old Nabeel al-Kurd, one of those facing eviction.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media