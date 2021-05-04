A letter published by hundreds of former military officials in France has become a slow-burn that is increasingly registering on the country's political radar.

The open letter, originally published on April 21 in the far-right French magazine Valeurs Actuelles warns of "suburban hordes" overrunning the country.

Twenty retired generals, a hundred senior officers and more than a thousand soldiers warned of the "disintegration" of France, which if not stemmed, would result in the "intervention of our active comrades in a perilous mission of protecting our civilisational values."

France's political establishment initially ignored it. For days there was silence from the Elysee Palace, the residence of France's beleaguered President Emmanuel Macron.

Since the letter was published, an additional 8,000 soldiers have signed it, exposing deep tensions in the French military.

Worryingly for Macron, in a poll following the letter's publication, 58 percent of French people showed support for the soldiers who signed the petition.

When asked whether the military should intervene in politics, even without the government's request, French people were divided, with 49 percent saying the army should intervene.

A further 73 percent of respondents believe that the country is crumbling, and 84 percent think there is increasing violence in the country.

Against the deep political malaise in the country, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, currently ahead in the 2022 presidential polls, was one of the first politicians to capitalise on the letter by French military officials urging them to join in the "battle for France."

The military speaks

The matter, however, could no longer be ignored by France's establishment.

In an interview with the French paper Le Parisien, France's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Francois Lecointre condemned the letter and its signatories, effectively his men.

Lecointre said the letter "absolutely revolts me", adding that "it is an unacceptable attempt to manipulate the military."

The authors of the open letter also strategically published it to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the 'Generals' putsch' and attempted coup d'etat against the then French President Charles de Gaulle in 1961.

It was a last-ditch attempt by powerful elements in the French army to stop de Gaulle, a former military man who himself had come to power in May 1958 on the back of a coup d'etat, from abandoning the French occupation of Algeria.

Four retired generals organised the failed 1961 coup attempt. Some of the retired military men who co-signed the latest letter no doubt had a stark warning for France's current political establishment.

French politicians have attempted to put on a brave face in light of the current situation.