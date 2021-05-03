The military build-up by Moscow last month that amassed as high as 100,000 troops across eastern Ukraine’s border, raised fears that Kiev’s conflict with Russia-backed rebels in the country’s east might dangerously devolve.

Escalated tensions, which led the Ukrainian leadership to call on NATO to open a membership path for Kiev in a bid for protection from the Atlantic alliance against Russia, have appeared to ease after a partial Russian withdrawal. At the time, much of the West - under US leadership - offered strong support to Ukraine against any Russian aggression.

Officially, however, Moscow has shown no intention in coming to terms with Kiev in order to reinvigorate the deadlocked Minsk peace process. It is led by the Normandy group, made up of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, who are attempting to resolve the conflict between Moscow-backed separatists in the Donbass region and the central Ukrainian government.

In 2015, after fighting killed more than 14,000 in eastern Ukraine under the Minsk process, Germany and France brokered a political agreement which appeared to largely concede to Russian demands, like offering broad autonomy in separatist regions. The deal also included that Ukraine, which has not had full control over its eastern border since 2014, would only regain access to it should Kiev allow local elections.

While Ukraine signed the 2015 deal, much of its establishment viewed its provisions a threat to its national security and territorial unity. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian, demanded a modification of the deal in order to prioritise Kiev’s control over the border. Zelensky wants to consider giving recognition of autonomy over eastern regions after gaining control over the border.

Zelensky’s call was met with a strong rebuke from Moscow, which claims to not be party to the Ukrainian conflict. It sees it as an internal political issue.

“Control of the border is the very last move that comes only after those territories get a special status fixed in the Ukrainian Constitution and hold free elections acknowledged as such by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” said the Russian minister Sergei Lavrov last week.

“I believe that we mustn’t let Mr. Zelenskyy and his team get off the hook, even though they are trying hard to wriggle out,” Lavrov added.

From a legal perspective, Ukraine’s delay of its compliance with the 2015 deal appears to give political leverage to Russia in its refusal to engage in any new talks with Ukraine and Western countries.

“The West either can’t or doesn’t want to encourage compliance with the Minsk agreement,” Lavrov noted.