Myanmar security forces have opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days, killing seven people, media reported, as a key rebel group called for unity among ethnic fighters against the military, which took power in a February coup.

The protests, after a spell of dwindling crowds and what appeared to be more restraint by the security forces, were coordinated on Sunday with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution."

"Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a statement.

Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, made their way through cities and towns across the country, including the commercial hub of Yangon and the second city of Mandalay, where two people were shot and killed, the Mizzima news agency reported.

Two people were killed in the central town of Wetlet, the Myanmar Now news agency said, and two were killed in different towns in Shan State in the northeast, two media outlets reported.

One person was also killed in the northern jade-mining town of Hpakant, the Kachin News Group reported.

Reuters could not verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

The protests are only one of the problems the generals have brought on with their February 1 ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions in the north and east have intensified significantly over the past three months, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to UN estimates.

READ MORE:Myanmar enters fourth month under junta with bomb blasts, flash protests

Rebel group seeks unity among ethnic fighters

Meanwhile, a prominent rebel group in eastern Myanmar appealed to other ethnic armies to unite against the military.

As security forces have deployed deadly violence against civilians to suppress a persistent anti-junta movement, some of Myanmar's myriad ethnic armies have spoken out against the military.

Among the most prominent opponents is the Karen National Union (KNU), which has admitted offering shelter to fleeing dissidents in the territory they control along Myanmar's eastern border.

Clashes have escalated in Karen state between the KNU's fighters and the military.

Last week the rebels attacked and razed a military base. The junta retaliated with air strikes and rocket launchers aimed at rebel-held territory.

READ MORE:Myanmar military hits Karen rebel territory with air raids

READ MORE: Two Myanmar air bases hit by unidentified attackers

'Let us stand united'

On Sunday – after five days of air raids – the vice chief of staff for the KNU's armed wing wrote an open letter calling for all ethnic Karen fighters to unite, regardless of their loyalties.