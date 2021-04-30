A huge blast in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province has killed at least 30 people, a senior official said.

The car detonated in Logar's capital of Pul-e Alam near the home of the former head of the provincial council and not far from a hospital, Didar Lawang, the spokesperson for Logar's governor, said.

Around 60 people were wounded, according to the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said that the death toll from the blast could rise.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

READ MORE: Rocket attack blamed on Taliban wounds children in Afghanistan’s Kunar