States can deflect criticisms of human rights abuses with ease, but it is far harder for governments to dull the impact of sincere, sympathetic works of art.

At a time when diplomatic relations between the US and China are at their lowest point in decades, a Chinese director winning the most prestigious American award for filmmaking might seem like a reason for hope relations could improve. Unfortunately, it is not.

Chloe Zhao’s ‘’Nomadland’’ picked up three Oscar trophies, including Best Picture. Zhao herself won Best Director. The film’s star, Frances McDormand, won Best Actress. Zhao is now the second woman to win the award for best director and the first woman of color.

In her acceptance speech, Zhao recalled memorising Chinese poetry with her father as a child, including one three character phrase: ‘’People at birth are inherently good.’’

‘’I still truly believe them today,’’ Zhao said, holding the Oscar statuette. ‘’Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true, but I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves and to hold on to the goodness in each other. And this is for you. You inspire me to keep going.’’

Nomadland tells the story of Fern, a 60-something widow who sets out in a van after the Nevada factory town she’d lived in with her husband for three decades dissolves. Set in 2011, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Fern joins other ‘’nomads’’ in the American west dislocated by the Great Recession.

They can’t afford to retire, so they try to find a place in the world by remaining constantly in motion. It’s based on a 2017 non-fiction book by American journalist Jessica Bruder, who worked and travelled alongside this subculture of vehicle-bound vagabonds. This life is not easy, involving degrading, low-wage, temporary jobs and exposure to the elements.

Now imagine taking a time machine back to the year 2001, when the World Trade Organisation granted Beijing "Most Favored Nation" status, and telling an American economist that by the year 2021 a Chinese director, who now lives in Los Angeles, had won the Academy Award for Best Picture thanks to a humanistic portrayal of American poverty and atomisation.

That economist might think that free trade between the two countries had, indeed, brought about an era of understanding and cultural exchange newly unencumbered by the history of the Cold War, colonialism and racism. That economist would, of course, be mistaken. Those resentments still serve as sources of ill will today and frame one country’s success as the other’s downfall.

Nevertheless, the humanistic subject matter of Zhao’s Oscar win and career as a filmmaker runs counter to the nationalist narratives in vogue in China today. It also defies the Trumpist chauvinism that would treat a foreigner's viewpoint on American life with suspicion. Her film occupies a strip of intellectual territory that is eroding under zero-sum calculations.