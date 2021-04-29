BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US mulls ban on menthol cigarettes
Even if the FDA is successful, the ban is likely to take years to implement amid possible legal challenges from the tobacco industry, which has targeted Black Americans in its menthol marketing.
US mulls ban on menthol cigarettes
Newport cigarettes are stacked on a shelf inside a tobacco store in New York July 11, 2014. / Reuters
April 29, 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette manufacturers.

The FDA is working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year to ban menthol as a flavour in cigarettes and ban all flavours in cigars, the agency said on Thursday.

The ban is likely to take years to implement amid possible legal challenges from the tobacco industry, which has repeatedly went up against the FDA to try and block anti-tobacco regulation.

The decision comes as the FDA was forced to act by an April 29 court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes that activists say Black Americans were the most impacted by the industry's marketing of the product.

Recommended

"Banning menthol — the last allowable flavour — in cigarettes and banning all flavours in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement

According to a Bernstein research estimate, British American Tobacco Plc generates 55 percent of its cigarette volumes in the United States from menthols, led by its Newport brand, compared with 30 percent for Imperial Brands Plc and 17 percent for Altria Group Inc.

Shares of Altria, BATS and Imperial Brands were down about 1 percent after the FDA announcement.

READ MORE: US reportedly considering nicotine cuts in cigarettes to reduce addiction

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?