Turkey has rescued 250 asylum seekers pushed back by Greek coastal authorities in the Aegean Sea into Turkish waters.

The asylum seekers, including women and children, were taken to the provincial migration authority after routine checks, offcials said on Monday.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued eight asylum seekers off the coast of Marmaris district in southwestern Mugla province.

Read more: Greece faces lawsuit at the ECHR over illegal migrant pushbacks

Another 44 asylum seekers were rescued in a plastic boat off the coast of northwestern Canakkale province.

In a separate operation, Turkey rescued 61 asylum seekers off the coast of northwestern Balikesir province while they were attempting to reach Lesbos Island in a plastic boat.

Meanwhile, in three different operations, a total of 137 asylum seekers were rescued by Turkish coastal authorities off the coast of western Izmir province.