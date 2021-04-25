Emphasising having common interests with Turkey, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has stated that Turkey is a strong country and guarantor country of the TRNC as well as arbiter and motherland.

President Tatar made his remarks regarding the solution process of the Cyprus issue during an interview with the Kathimerini newspaper published in Greece.

It came ahead of an informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus that is planned to be held on April 27-29 in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.

Tatar said Turkish Cypriots are as sovereign as Greek Cypriots in the island and added that neither side can spread its sovereignty to the other side.

Both sides have their own right to self-governance, he said.

"We will never accept the thesis of a federation that will go to a unitary structure."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene a new round of talks on the Cyprus issue on April 27-29, bringing together the leaders of the Greek Cypriot administration and the Turkish Cypriot government, and top diplomats from the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

Concerns over neutrality of the EU

Tatar said the European Union's taking part in Geneva talks is not a right decision as the EU is an (opposing) side (on the issue).

"Both Greece and the Greek Cypriot side are in the EU. Therefore, the EU is under their domination and management. Consequently, it is not possible for them (the EU) to be objective and impartial at the table in Geneva,” he reiterated.

The Greek Cypriot administration, backed by Greece, became a member of the EU in 2004, although most Greek Cypriots rejected a UN settlement plan in a referendum that year, which had envisaged a reunited Cyprus joining the EU.

'Defending Turkey's, Turkish Cypriots rights'

Tatar said he is in the same line with Rauf Denktas, the founding father of the TRNC.

"I am defending both Turkey's and Turkish Cypriots' rights," Tatar added.

'Acknowledge the existence' of two states

On Saturday in a separate statement Tatar urged the international community to "acknowledge the existence" of two states in Cyprus.

"We are going to Geneva with a new vision for Cyprus, one based on the realities on the island," he said in a statement.

"There are two peoples with distinct national identities, running their own affairs separately."