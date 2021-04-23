TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey arrests dozens in Thodex crypto exchange fraud
Police teams carry out simultaneous raids in eight different provinces to detain 62 of 78 suspects with warrants issued for their arrest.
Turkey arrests dozens in Thodex crypto exchange fraud
In this illustration photo global cryptocurrency exchange "Thodex" logo is displayed on a screen in Ankara, Turkey on April 22, 2021. / AA
April 23, 2021

Turkish authorities have detained 62 people over alleged links to an Istanbul-based cryptocurrency exchange after its founder fled with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets, official media reported.

The suspects were apprehended in raids carried out in eight cities including Istanbul, AA reported on Friday. 

Police issued arrest warrants for 16 other people.

There was no immediate information about the detainees.

Turkish security officials then released a photo of Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer going through passport control at Istanbul Airport on his way to Albania.

On Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu made a phone call to his Albanian counterpart to request Ozer be captured and repatriated.

The Thodex exchange suspended trading after posting a mysterious message on Wednesday saying it needed five days to deal with an unspecified outside investment.

Reports said the exchange shut down while holding at least $2 billion from 391,000 investors.

"Aggravated fraud and founding a criminal organisation"

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of users were unable to get access to their digital wallets.

Recommended

"We have started the legal procedures and lodged a complaint at the prosecutor's office," a lawyer for some investors said.

Prosecutors were investigating the businessman on charges of "aggravated fraud and founding a criminal organisation".

Police raided the company's headquarters on the Asian side of Istanbul and seized computers and digital materials, press reports revealed.

Turkish authorities started procedures to issue an international warrant to arrest and extradite the missing founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, Anadolu Agency reported.

Growing scepticism

In a message on the company's Twitter account, Ozer said he was abroad for meetings with foreign investors and would return home "in a few days and cooperate with judicial authorities so that the truth can come out".

Growing numbers of Turks are turning to cryptocurrency in a bid to shield their savings in the face of a sharp decline in the value of the Turkish lira and high inflation.

The Turkish crypto market remains unregulated despite growing scepticism from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government about its safety.

READ MORE: Turkey launches probe into cryptocurrency platform Thodex

READ MORE: Why are cryptocurrencies booming in Turkey?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy