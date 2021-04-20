An international peace conference on Afghanistan scheduled for April 24 has been postponed, Turkey's foreign minister said.

"Following consultations with Qatar, the US and the UN, we decided to postpone the talks," until celebrations for the holy month of Ramadan end in mid-May, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told HaberTurk television in an interview on Tuesday.

The meeting was scheduled to fast-track an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government in light of the announcement by Washington that foreign troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11.

Turkey had first announced the conference, co-sponsored by the United Nations and Qatar, to run from April 24 to May 4.

Citing the unclearness of delegations in the talks Cavusoglu said: "We believed it would be useful to postpone."

US troop withdrawal

An Afghan government spokesman declined comment on the matter.