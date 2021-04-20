TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey: Afghanistan peace summit in Istanbul postponed
Washington-backed Afghan peace conference in Istanbul is postponed until celebrations for holy month of Ramadan end in mid-May, Ankara says.
Turkey: Afghanistan peace summit in Istanbul postponed
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, center, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for attending an international peace conference in Moscow on March 18, 2021. / AP
April 20, 2021

An international peace conference on Afghanistan scheduled for April 24 has been postponed, Turkey's foreign minister said. 

"Following consultations with Qatar, the US and the UN, we decided to postpone the talks," until celebrations for the holy month of Ramadan end in mid-May, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told HaberTurk television in an interview on Tuesday.

The meeting was scheduled to fast-track an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government in light of the announcement by Washington that foreign troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11.

Turkey had first announced the conference, co-sponsored by the United Nations and Qatar, to run from April 24 to May 4.

Citing the unclearness of delegations in the talks Cavusoglu said: "We believed it would be useful to postpone."

READ MORE:Turkey, US discuss Afghan peace process ahead of crucial Istanbul summit

US troop withdrawal 

An Afghan government spokesman declined comment on the matter. 

Recommended

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Reuters news agency in a text message that the group did not have any information about the postponement, and that he could not say anything about future dates for the conference post Ramadan.

The Taliban had earlier refused to attend any summits until all foreign forces were pulled out of Afghanistan. The United States and Taliban last year agreed that all foreign forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by May 1 – a date that was pushed back last week by US President Biden.

The US is trying to add urgency to long-stalled peace talks that could finally see it end a military involvement in Afghanistan that began in response to the 2001 terror attacks on Washington and New York.

Doha talks

Ankara said last week the talks would be between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. 

Taliban and Afghan government negotiators began peace talks last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but progress was slow and violence continued to escalate in Afghanistan.

Washington was attempting to speed up the process, which included pushing for the summit in Turkey that was to be attended by over 20 countries and global bodies.

READ MORE: US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a pandora's box

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy