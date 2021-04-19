On January 4, 2011, a police commando killed Salman Taseer, the influential governor of Punjab, Pakistan’s largest province. Mumtaz Qadri was part of the security escort deployed to protect Taseer. The governor had just had lunch at an Islamabad restaurant and was about to get into his car when Qadri shouted Allah-o-Akbar and fired dozens of shots from his AK-47 assault rifle. He then calmly put down the weapon and surrendered. Taseer was shot 27 times and died instantly.

A lot changed for Pakistan that day, and in some ways it set the stage for the violent protests that have rocked the South Asian Muslim country of more than 200 million people in the past week.

Taseer, a businessman and newspaper publisher, was a high-ranking member of the secular Pakistan Peoples Party. At the time he was killed, he was vigorously defending the case of Asia Bibi, an uneducated and poor Christian woman, who was facing blasphemy allegations for insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Asia’s case was dubious like so many others where religious desecration is often used as a weapon to settle personal scores. Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted Asia a few years later and Qadri was hanged in 2016. Asia was rushed out of the country and currently lives in exile in Canada.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue for Muslims around the world. But in Pakistan it can trigger the sort of anger that spills violence onto the streets.

It was after Qadri’s arrest that a little-known cleric named Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) came to prominence as he toured various cities, drawing huge crowds and calling for Qadri’s release from prison.

A crisis foretold

Violence has erupted in different cities in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, killing at least seven people including two policemen and injuring hundreds as the government slapped a ban on TLP last week.

The hardline religious political party demanded expulsion of the French envoy over the publication of cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad in France last year.

While violence in the name of religion is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan, it is largely associated with the hardline organisations belonging to followers of Deobandi and Wahhabi sects.

TLP subscribes to Sunni Barelvi strain, which the majority of Pakistan’s Sunni Muslims adhere to. It follows mystical Islamic practices and enjoys a reputation for being moderate and less rigid. Often portrayed as proponents of “Sufi Islam”, the Barelvis were believed to be providing a “counter-narrative” to the ideology of hardline sects, which have carried out suicide bombings and armed attacks

TLP railed against blasphemy on its rise to prominence on the political landscape and within a few years established itself as the ‘protector of the honour and sanctity of the Prophet of Islam’ — a mission statement often cited by its leaders.

Formed in 2017 by Rizvi, the group made blasphemy, especially against Prophet Muhammad, its only talking point and advocated that insulting the prophet be killed.

“He successfully presented himself as the sole proprietor of the blasphemy issue and proved that his followers can kill or be killed for the cause,” said scholar and author Khurshid Nadeem. “He weaponised the Barelvi sect in the name of blasphemy in a way that’s unparalleled in Pakistan.”

Weaponising a belief

Barelvi groups played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s independence in 1947. But during the 1980s, when jihad raged in Afghanistan, the hardline Sunni Deobandi and Wahabi organisations gained prominence and clout.

Unlike the followers of the minority Deobandi sect, Barelvis do not have a distinct political representation in Pakistani parliament.

The Barelvis, known for eulogising the Prophet in poetry, have themselves been targeted by militant groups in the past two decades as scores of their shrines, mosques and religious seminaries were attacked and hundreds of worshipers killed.

“There was a strong feeling of victimhood among them. Khadim Rizvi exploited those feelings and used blasphemy as a tool to express them,” says Islamabad-based security analyst Amir Rana.

Rizvi’s fiery sermons inspired many to use violence to battle blasphemy. In January 2018, a college student in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed the college principal after he was marked absent while attending a TLP protest in another city.

Similarly, in March 2019, another college student in Bahawalpur city in Punjab killed his teacher, accusing him of hurting his religious sentiments. Both students told investigators that they were adherents of Rizvi’s teachings.

The young followers of Rizvi’s group hurled shoes at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in March 2018.

The killing of governor Taseer, and subsequent public mobilisation in support of his murderer Mumtaz Qadri in the name of the blasphemy law, provided an opportunity to the Barelvi sect after many decades to regain lost political ground in Pakistan. But nobody from the sect, even its most prominent and established figures, would grasp the opportunity the way Khadim Rizvi did.

“After assassination of Salman Taseer, Khadim Rizvi took the hardline while many of us (Barlevi leaders) were still considering different options. There were ‘ifs and butts’ in our position as many of us had reservations about taking the law in our hands and to promote use of violence. But he didn’t care about any of it and took a clear stance and stuck to it till his death in November 2020,” said Raghib Naeemi, head of Lahore based Jamia Naeemi, one of the most influential Barelvi religious seminaries in Pakistan.

“He positioned himself as the protector of ‘honour and sanctity of prophet of Islam, effectively painting his opponents as enemies of the religion. He got support from the state as well.”