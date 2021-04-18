In a first, a Turkish car has been crowned with one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has said.

"TOGG became the first Turkish brand to receive such an award and achieved a significant success in mobility with its C-SUV model at the iF Design Awards 2021," it said in a statement on Sunday.

This year, nearly 10,000 products and projects from 52 countries competed in the iF Design Awards, which since 1954 have been accepted as the symbol of design excellence in the international arena.

The TOGG C-SUV, an electric vehicle, won in the professional concept category.

READ MORE:Turkey makes strides in producing electric automobiles

A world-renowned designer