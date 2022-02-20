Brazil lashed out at US criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro's recent trip to Russia, after Washington chided the far-right leader for visiting Vladimir Putin amid the escalating Ukraine crisis.

The Brazilian foreign ministry said on Saturday it "regrets the tone" of Friday's statements by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said the visit had left Brazil looking isolated from the "vast majority of the global community."

The United States tried to dissuade Bolsonaro from visiting Russia, which has been massing troops on Ukraine's borders, triggering US warnings of an imminent invasion.

But the Brazilian leader pressed ahead, meeting his Russian counterpart on Wednesday and voicing Brazil's "solidarity" with Russia.

A day later, the US State Department issued a rare rebuke to Brazil, typically seen as an ally.

"The timing of the president of Brazil expressing solidarity with Russia, just as Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not be worse," it said.

