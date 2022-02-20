WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil lashes out US against claims of being on Russian side
Brazil's foreign ministry said that it "regrets the tone of the White House press secretary's statement," as the US accused president Bolsonaro of showing solidarity with Russia at the brink of the Ukraine war.
Brazil lashes out US against claims of being on Russian side
Brazilian President Bolsonaro visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin on Feb 16, 2022 to develop bilateral relations. / AP
February 20, 2022

Brazil lashed out at US criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro's recent trip to Russia, after Washington chided the far-right leader for visiting Vladimir Putin amid the escalating Ukraine crisis.

The Brazilian foreign ministry said on Saturday it "regrets the tone" of Friday's statements by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said the visit had left Brazil looking isolated from the "vast majority of the global community."

The United States tried to dissuade Bolsonaro from visiting Russia, which has been massing troops on Ukraine's borders, triggering US warnings of an imminent invasion.

But the Brazilian leader pressed ahead, meeting his Russian counterpart on Wednesday and voicing Brazil's "solidarity" with Russia.

A day later, the US State Department issued a rare rebuke to Brazil, typically seen as an ally.

"The timing of the president of Brazil expressing solidarity with Russia, just as Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not be worse," it said.

READ MORE:Russia test-fires hypersonic missiles as tensions soar over Ukraine

Recommended

'No extrapolations president's comments'

Asked about Bolsonaro's "solidarity" comment in a White House press briefing on Friday, Psaki said: "The vast majority of the global community is united in their view, a shared view that invading another country, attempting to take some of their land, terrorising their people, is certainly not aligned with global values.

"And so, I think Brazil may be on the other side of where the majority of the global community stands," she added.

Brazil's foreign ministry hit back that it "regrets the tone of the White House press secretary's statement."

The country "does not consider such extrapolations on the president's comments to be constructive or useful."

Bolsonaro, who took office in 2019, sought close ties with the United States under former president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political role model.

But relations have chilled since Trump lost the White House to Joe Biden, who has taken Brazil to task for surging deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under Bolsonaro.

READ MORE:HRW: President Bolsonaro is a threat to democracy in Brazil

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report