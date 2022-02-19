Public employees have shut down streets in Puerto Rico’s capital to demand better pay and pensions.

The crowd shimmied and clapped as demonstrators held up signs reading, “Fair wages now!” on Friday, in a call that has echoed across Puerto Rico in recent weeks.

Government employees and supporters have taken to the streets, emboldened by thousands of public school teachers who abandoned classrooms in early February to demand raises and better pensions.

Protests have multiplied and the unrest is posing one of the biggest challenges for Governor Pedro Pierluisi a year into his term.

Most of the US territory's other public employees have not gotten pay raises in more than a decade — sometimes two — as the cost of living has risen and the island has suffered a lengthy economic crisis.

Power and water bills are nearly 60 percent higher in Puerto Rico than the US average, according to the island’s Institute of Statistics.

New compensation plan