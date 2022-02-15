Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, according to a US court filing, sparing the disgraced British royal the public humiliation of a trial.

In a letter sent to a New York judge on Tuesday on behalf of both parties, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote that they "have reached an out of court settlement," without revealing the financial terms.

As part of the agreement, the British royal will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims, Boies said.

The settlement means the civil case will not go to a jury trial. It also means Andrew, 61, will no longer be questioned under oath by Giuffre's lawyers, who had been due to travel to London next month.

Boies said the respective parties would file a stipulation dismissing the case within 30 days.

The letter makes no mention of Giuffre's accusations. Neither does it admit any guilt on behalf of Andrew or reference the repeated denials he has made.

