More airlines are likely to avoid Ukraine's airspace amid insurance issues after a US warning that Russia could invade at any time.

Leading European carriers have also decided to stop flights over Ukrainian airspace, a flight operations advisory firm said on Monday.

Dutch airline KLM said it would halt flights to Ukraine and through the country's airspace, while Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering a suspension.

British Airways (BA) flights between London and Asia on Monday appeared to be avoiding the airspace, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

A BA pilot on Sunday said on Twitter that there was a longer flight time for freighter service from London to Bangkok because of "current geo-politics".

BA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Calls grow for foreigners to leave Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

'Back into an MH17 scenario'