TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Bismillah' found engraved on a 195M-year-old marble in Türkiye
Scientific analysis shows that the formation of "Bismillah" marking on the marble slab was completely due to "natural" causes.
'Bismillah' found engraved on a 195M-year-old marble in Türkiye
While removing dust from the stone, workers at a marble quarry in Türkiye noticed that the marking appeared to spell "Bismillah" in Arabic letters. / AA
February 14, 2022

The marking that appear to form "Bismillah", or "In the name of God", on a marble slab is found at a marble quarry in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The discovery was made in the marble business area of Antalya Marble Industry and Trade Company in Taskesigi village of the Antalya Korkuteli district.

The figure that appeared on the stone attracted the attention of miners while the stone was being processed in the quarry. 

Removing dust from the stone, workers noticed the marking appeared to spell "Bismillah" in Arabic letters.

The slab was then sent to Suleyman Demirel University in Türkiye's southwestern Isparta province for analysis.

Scientists Fuzuli Yagmurlu, Rasit Altindag and Nazmi Sengun made an interesting discovery in their analysis.

While 195 million years old remains were found in the content of the marble, the marking is believed to occur naturally.

READ MORE: Centuries-old mosaic found in western Turkey

Recommended

'Natural' formations

The report said the figures on the plate with "Bismillah" were completely "natural" formations and the writings were formed as a result of the fragmentation, deformation and arrangement of the remains of heart-shaped shellfish over time.

According to a scientific report given by Ahmet Ogke, Dean of Akdeniz University Faculty of Theology, the Arabic figures on the marble are the same character as "Bismillah" which is mentioned in the Quran.

Bioclastic remains of fossils belonging to sea creatures that lived 195 million years ago during the Jurassic dinosaurs period were found on dolomitic limestone that formed the plate.

It was also noted that the remains, named after the Jura mountains in the European Alps, are concentrated in parts of the plate.

READ MORE:Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin