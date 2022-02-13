Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border bridge, trying to end a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement, referring to the heavy toll on trade and other business caused by the blockade. "Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination," the mayor added.

The United States reported that Canadian authorities intended to reopen the bridge on Sunday following safety checks by the police, praising what it said was Canada's "decisive law enforcement efforts".

Only a few protesters had remained after police on Saturday persuaded demonstrators to move their pickup trucks and others cars that they used to block a crossing that sees 25 percent of all trade between the two countries.

With the bridge closed, auto plants on both sides have been forced to shut down or reduce production. The standoff came at a time when the industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

READ MORE:Canadian police start to clear key bridge from demonstrators

‘All options are on the table’

“Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should avoid the area,” Windsor police said on Sunday.