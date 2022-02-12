Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden in a phone call that Moscow would review ideas Washington laid out to address Russia's security demands, but these still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said.

Biden and Putin spoke by phone on Saturday amid high tension over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied any such plans.

In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the call as business-like but said it had taken place against a backdrop of "hysteria" in the West about a looming Russian invasion that he said was absurd.

"Hysteria has reached its peak," Ushakov said.

Ushakov said Biden had asked for the call to take place on Saturday as a result of the rising hysteria.

"Biden predictably mentioned possible tough anti-Russian sanctions in the context of the tense situation around Ukraine, but that was not the focus of his rather lengthy conversation with the Russian leader," Ushakov said.

He said Biden laid out a number of considerations to address the array of security demands that Russia made of the West late last year, including a veto on Ukraine, ever joining NATO.

"I will immediately note that the Russian president reacted in the spirit that the Russian side would carefully analyse the considerations expressed by Biden and would undoubtedly take them into account," the Kremlin official said.

"But unfortunately, and this was said, these considerations do not touch upon the central, key elements of Russian initiatives," he added.

