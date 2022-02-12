Almost half of over 1 million Rohingya living in congested refugee camps in Bangladesh are children growing up in subhuman conditions.

According to Amnesty International, around 750,000 Rohingya fled a brutal military crackdown in the home country of Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017 to Bangladesh, surging the total number of stateless people in the South Asian nation to above 1.2 million.

Persecuted people are now more worried about the future of more than 100,000 newborn babies who have been added since the mass exodus four-and-a-half years ago.

Frustration is mounting among stateless Rohingya regarding the future status and survival of newborn babies, as the number continues to increase despite the uncertainty of peaceful and dignified repatriation.

According to a Save the Children report published in August 2020, nearly 76,000 babies were born in refugee camps in the three years since August 2017.

Thus far, the number of babies is anticipated to have surpassed 100,000 based on the current growth rate.

"We are seriously concerned about the future of our newborn babies because the Myanmar government has not recognised us as legal citizens of the country despite our historical background of many generations," Ayesha Khatun, a Rohingya mother of two children, told Anadolu Agency.

Thousands of Rohingya in Bangladesh, like Khatun, are concerned about the future of their newborns.

Happiness turns into worries

Mohammad Khushan and Taslima Begum, a Rohingya couple at the mainland camp in Cox's Bazar, told Anadolu Agency that one of their two boys was born in Bangladesh more than two years ago.

“Like us, there are many families in the camps who have newborn babies. People become happy when they see a baby's face, but our worry increases with every new birth,” Khushan said.