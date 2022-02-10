WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan's export highway remains blocked amid protest over military rule
The blockade of the route known as the Northern Artery by the protesters began last month after Sudan sharply raised electricity prices for farmers.
Sudan's export highway remains blocked amid protest over military rule
The blockage follows weeks of protests that stopped shipping at Port Sudan, the country's main trade hub, late last year. / Reuters
February 10, 2022

Hundreds of truck drivers are stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt, hampering exports of camels and other livestock as opposition to a military takeover has fuelled festering grievances over trade.

"These are the fruits of our country passing through this road, this is why the Sudanese people must unite and hold a position," protester Rashid Abuzeid said on Thursday.

Protester Sherif Hussein said young people wanted to achieve their dreams and ambitions with the demonstrations. 

"The use of protests and marches, using barricades and blocking roads, these are all methods to achieve these demands," he said.

The blockade of the route known as the Northern Artery by the protesters, using waves of rocks and other barriers to barricade the road, began last month after Sudan sharply raised electricity prices for farmers.

By late January some 1,500 drivers were stuck as they tried to return to Egypt, an Egyptian trucking union said, giving the latest numbers available, with no signs of the protests waning.

The blockade shows the vulnerability of Sudan's economy, already mired in crisis, to political tumult. 

It follows weeks of protests that stopped shipping at Port Sudan, the country's main trade hub, late last year.

READ MORE:Pro-military protesters in Sudan take to streets in new show of force

Recommended

Camel herders lose profits

Egyptian truckers say they have been stuck for almost three weeks. "Their problem is with their government, not with us," said one, standing amidst dozens of trucks in Al-Hamadab in Sudan's Northern State.

Camel herders say export restrictions cause them to lose out on large profits on racing camels. Some are smuggled to Egypt and the Gulf, while others are sold for meat.

"The state isn't paying attention," said herder Almanofali Abdelrahman.

The military-led Sovereign Council promised to address the electricity price rise, which it identified as the main cause of the protests, without noting other issues in a late January statement.

The protests also spotlight Sudan's failure to add value to exports.

In the first nine months of 2021, Sudan exported almost $500 million worth of livestock and meat, making them the second largest export after gold, according to central bank data.

READ MORE: Sudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN representative

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway