Hundreds of truck drivers are stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt, hampering exports of camels and other livestock as opposition to a military takeover has fuelled festering grievances over trade.

"These are the fruits of our country passing through this road, this is why the Sudanese people must unite and hold a position," protester Rashid Abuzeid said on Thursday.

Protester Sherif Hussein said young people wanted to achieve their dreams and ambitions with the demonstrations.

"The use of protests and marches, using barricades and blocking roads, these are all methods to achieve these demands," he said.

The blockade of the route known as the Northern Artery by the protesters, using waves of rocks and other barriers to barricade the road, began last month after Sudan sharply raised electricity prices for farmers.

By late January some 1,500 drivers were stuck as they tried to return to Egypt, an Egyptian trucking union said, giving the latest numbers available, with no signs of the protests waning.

The blockade shows the vulnerability of Sudan's economy, already mired in crisis, to political tumult.

It follows weeks of protests that stopped shipping at Port Sudan, the country's main trade hub, late last year.

