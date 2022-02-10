A cross-party parliamentary group’s report reveals that the UK’s stalled efforts to repatriate its citizens from detention in Syria are “deeply harmful to both national and global security.”

Six months ago, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Trafficked Britons in Syria launched an inquiry concerning the trafficking of British nationals by Daesh in camps across the northeastern Syria.

The camps are run by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group.

According to the APPG report, around 20 British families remain detained in the northeastern Syria, and at least 63 percent of British women currently detained are said to be victims of trafficking to or within Syria - 44 percent were coerced by a male partner or relative.

Of British detainees not born in Syria, nearly half were children at the time of travel and likely to be trafficking victims.

To date, the UK government has refused to repatriate its nationals, a position that is contrary to that taken by close allies like the US. Ministers have repeatedly stated the UK cannot repatriate its nationals from the northeastern Syria because of safety concerns.

However, according to the UN Syria Commission of Inquiry, from September 2020 – June 2021, at least 322 children and 56 women were repatriated to thirteen different home countries.

The APPG report said the UK government has now abandoned its nationals in indefinite and unlawful detention in the northeastern Syria, calling the conditions of the detention camps “dire” with UK courts “accepting that they constitute cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.”

Many of the British detainees have been held for over three years without charges, let alone a trial.

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell, APPG Co-chair, called Whitehall’s approach to British nationals detained in Syria as “morally reprehensible, legally dubious and utterly negligent from a security perspective.”

“Any ministers still clinging to the current failed policy would do well to read this report, which sets out the potentially catastrophic consequences of continued inaction,” Mitchell said.