How does one define Turkiye's position vis-a-vis global politics? Conceptualisations such as “merchant state,” which promote Turkiye's economic-political characteristics, “periphery/semi-periphery state,” which cheers Marxist thought, and “bridge state,” which refers to its geopolitical position, have come to the fore.

Terms like “regional power” or “middle power,” often used in international relations literature, refer to Turkiye's sphere of influence or capacity.

Yet, with geopolitical, humanitarian and political developments over the past several years, it is evident that these conceptualisations are limited and fail to account for Turkiye’s expanded sphere of influence and capacity.

In “Turkiye as a Stabilizing Power in Age of Turmoil” (Academica Press, 2021), Dr Fahrettin Altun, who currently serves as the director of communications at the Turkish Presidency, offers a critique of the contemporary international system and explains that it is indeed possible to minimise conflict and instability, using Turkiye’s experiences and proposals to support his arguments.

An extraordinary revisionist work, the book ultimately invites readers to re-conceptualise the country as a “stablising power,” with an eye on regional and international developments in recent years and Ankara’s role therein.

Altun begins by tracing the trajectory and outcomes of the US-led international order to discuss its glitches and failures, which the Covid-19 pandemic exposed. The book draws a solid analogy between today's conflicts, emerging humanitarian tragedies, and the global atmosphere post-2001.

The picture that emerged during and after the Cold War points to a plain fact, he argues that despite optimistic rhetoric and promises, modern international politics is based on the interests of a few players; the system's institutions can be effective or ineffective to the extent that they are part of this conflict of interest. In other words, war, humanitarian tragedy, cooperation, and prosperity, are not the outcomes of rhetoric and promises but the results of what actors do.

The author illustrates these points by showing how the promise of US-led peace and prosperity was limited to certain geographies, while Africa, the Balkans and many other parts of the world saw ethnic conflicts, civil wars and humanitarian tragedies.

Whilst the 9/11 terrorist attacks created an atmosphere of global solidarity, this was quickly destroyed by Washington’s aggressive policies, which created an era of irreversible conflict. He adds that the world is still reeling from the devastation caused by the 2008 economic crisis, and that the tragedy and devastation caused by the botched invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq remain unrepaired.

Altun also explores the increasing dysfunction of the UN and international institutions during this period and underlines that it results from the UN straying from its original claims and commitments on key issues like security, stability and peace.