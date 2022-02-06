WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK terror group kidnaps two journalists in Syria
Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet, who worked for an adversary media outlet, were kidnapped after the terrorists raided their houses overnight.
YPG/PKK terror group kidnaps two journalists in Syria
The two journalists were reportedly taken to an unknown location. / AA Archive
February 6, 2022

The YPG/PKK terror group has kidnapped two journalists working for a media outlet with links to a rival Kurdish group in Syria.

YPG/PKK terrorists raided the houses of Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet in Qamishli city in northeastern Syria overnight, local sources said on Sunday with the condition of anonymity. 

The journalists were reportedly taken to an unknown location by the terrorists.

According to the sources, the order to hold the two journalists was issued by Mahmut Ris, a member in the PKK terror group in Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq.

The two journalists work for ARK News outlet based in Erbil in northern Iraq, which has links to the Kurdish National Council, an adversary Syrian Kurdish political party.

On Saturday, the PKK terrorist group banned the Kurdish Rudaw TV in areas under its control in northeastern Syria.

READ MORE: Civilians killed, injured in YPG/PKK attack in Syria

Recommended

Turkiye 'neutralises' more terrorists

During its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The terror group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and EU.

Meanwhile, Turkish forces “neutralised” eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted while preparing to carry out attacks in the Operations Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE:Does Turkiye have a new PKK strategy?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban