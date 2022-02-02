The Kremlin has said that China would back Russia over its security concerns with the West when President Vladimir Putin visits for the opening of the Winter Olympics this week.

Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are on the same page on global security ahead of Putin's visit to Beijing on Friday, Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"A joint statement on international relations entering a new era has been prepared for the talks," he said, adding that it will reflect Moscow and Beijing's "common views" on security among other issues.

"China supports Russia's demands for security guarantees," Ushakov added.

Western leaders have accused Russia of amassing over 100,000 troops on its borders with pro-Western Ukraine and preparing for a potential invasion, which they warned would be met with "severe consequences".

Russia denies any plans to invade, instead accusing the West of failing to respect Moscow's security concerns on its borders.

Door still open for talks