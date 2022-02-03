Netflix’s first original Arabic film Perfect Strangers has created a divide among its Arab viewers, some applauding the film’s honesty and others disapproving of its bold approach in highlighting social issues in Arab society.

Debut Lebanese director Wissam Smayra’s film reached number five in Netflix’s non-english titles in the global top 10 and reached number one in Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and Lebanon.

The film’s very open portrayal of issues surrounding intimacy in relationships caused an uproar throughout the Middle East, particularly in Egypt where Member of the House of Representatives and TV journalist Mustafa Bakry urged the country's authorities to halt co-operation with Netflix.

According to the Egyptian daily news website Al-Watan, prominent and controversial lawyer Ayman Mahfouz also filed a lawsuit against the filmmakers, saying the film was a “plot to disrupt Arab society”.

Overall, criticism and calls for censorship were centered on accusations that the film undermines and disrespects “traditional” Middle Eastern values.

One irony in reactions to the new film is that the Cairo International Film Festival’s top award in 2016 went to “Perfetti Sconosciutti”, the original Italian film that Perfect Strangers is adapted from.

Another irony is that one of the film’s main points of interrogation is how censorship itself affects and endangers family values.

Censorship as social taboos

Taboos in Middle Eastern society surrounding issues of intimacy, body image, sexual identity and mental health are the backdrop to the exposed clashing public versus private lives of the film’s characters.

In an interview with Dubai’s Savoir Flaire magazine, one of the film’s actresses, Nadine Labaki, discussed self-censorship that comes from cultural and gender expectations in all parts of the world.

“...we tend to suppress a lot of who we really are, and I’m fascinated with this idea of not being able to be exactly who we are,” Labaki said.

In the film, a game between friends, three couples and their secretly gay friend, brings out the dark side of what appears, at first, to be happy and healthy relationships.

The group decides to take any message, email or phone call out loud in front of one another, bringing to the surface all the lies, secrets and betrayals taking place in each relationship.

Adultery is exposed, previously covered up by the social privileges afforded to men in a patriarchal society. Discouraged from sharing intimate needs with their husbands, two women are found to be secretly expressing desire outside of their unhappy marriages. One man is discovered to be in therapy, hiding behind the social shame associated with mental illnesses and another realises the impossibility of living as an openly gay man between his friends and community.

Egyptian film critic and writer of Arab cinema Tarek El Shennawi defended the film saying the issues it presents already exist in Arab society and that those who say otherwise are “burying their heads in the sand”.

Many of the taboos represented in the film have roots in patriarchal structures and misogynistic attitudes - issues not unique to the Middle East, but still quite pervasive across its societies.