Embroiled in various conflicts, the Middle East has become a battleground where different war machines and weapons have been deployed by different states, but in the past few years something unprecedented has happened.

Missile technology is no longer out of bounds for non-state actors. Different armed groups have unbridled access to different kinds of missiles, changing the nature of warfare.

“Missiles have become an equaliser in many asymmetric conflicts in the region as non-state actors no longer just rely on unconventional warfare tactics when engaging state opponents who traditionally had a technological superiority,” says Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London and Royal College of Defence Studies, and fellow at the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies.

According to recent studies, more than 5,000 sophisticated missiles have been fired in armed engagements since World World II and more than 90 percent of them have been used in the Middle East. The US accounts for nearly 2,000 missile attacks in the region, during its two invasions of Iraq and other operations across the Middle East.

“Everyone knows that drones and ballistic missile usage by state and non-states have changed the character of warfare,” says Khalil Dewan, a researcher and an analyst on drone warfare and armed conflicts.

A missile should not be misconstrued as a rocket. In military lingo, a missile is a guided weapon with a long-range which can be fired from both static or mobile launch pads. Unlike rockets, missiles can penetrate deep into the enemy territory and cause serious damage to humans and infrastructure.

In the past few years, the Houthi rebel group in Yemen has gained easy access to missile technology and the armed group has used it against states like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, the Hamas' armed wing, Qassam Brigades in Palestine has heavily relied on rockets during wars and skirmishes with the Israeli forces.

But how do non-state actors procure such weapons?

Iran, a Shia-majority country, which uses many proxies from Iraq to Syria, Lebanon and Yemen across the Middle East, plays a central role in supplying missiles and sophisticated rocket technology to various armed groups in the Middle East. It not only provides these groups with technological devices but also trains them to build homegrown missiles.

“Especially Iranian missile technology has been widely procured in the region to close the technological gap between state and non-state actors. Equally important has been drone technology, which has become a lot cheaper and has become the new AK 47 of insurgency and terrorist groups,” Krieg tells TRT World.

The Houthis, fighting against a Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen civil war, and Hamas, which fights against Israel, have employed both Iranian-made missiles and the country’s rocket technology to produce homegrown missiles and rockets.

“Drone and missile technology allows non-state actors to bypass conventional defences and hit states deep inside their territories increasing the strategic costs and burden on state actors who might have operated with impunity in the past,” says Krieg.

“In the context of Palestine and Yemen, non-state actors have surprised their opponents as of late with both quantity and quality of new ballistic technology available,” he adds.

In recent years, the use of missiles has been even more common from the Gulf to Syria and Palestine. In the last three weeks, the Houthis on several occasions have sent ballistic missiles targeting the UAE's territories, including its capital Abu Dhabi and its commercial centre Dubai.

“Both Hamas and the Houthis are able to hurt their opponents and bring the war deep into their territory, forcing conventionally believed superior enemies to make concessions. While low intensity insurgency might be sustainable for some state actors, ballistic missiles and drones create high impact strikes that are unsustainable for state actors in the long run,” sees Kreig.

Houthis against the Emirates and Saudis