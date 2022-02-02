TÜRKİYE
Turkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria
Dubbed "Winter Eagle", the aerial operation hit YPG/PKK terror group's bases, ammunition depots and training camps in northern regions of neighbouring Iraq and Syria, Defence Ministry says.
Turkiye says the fight against terrorists will continue with determination "until the last terrorist is neutralised." / AA
February 2, 2022

Turkiye has launched an aerial operation in northern regions of Iraq and Syria to target YPG/PKK terrorist bases, hideouts and tunnels that Ankara said was part of its fight against terrorism and right to self-defence.

The operation dubbed "Winter Eagle" began early on Wednesday and targetted YPG/PKK in Syria's Derik and Sinjar, Karacak regions in Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement. 

"Maximum sensitivity was shown for the safety of life and property of the civilian population and the protection of the environment during the planning and execution of the operation," the ministry added.

Operation Winter Eagle was launched in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on the fight against terrorism as part of self-defence, it said.

Turkiye said the fight against terrorists will continue with determination "until the last terrorist is neutralised."

READ MORE:Turkey blames US, Russia for persisting PKK/YPG attacks along Syria border

Previous military operations

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Operation Euphrates Shield was conducted in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019. 

The PKK terror group often hides in northern Iraq and Syria, just across Turkiye's southern borders, to plot terrorist attacks against the country.

In an almost 40-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK –– internationally listed as a terrorist organisation –– has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Christians return to Syria after YPG/PKK terrorists driven out

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
