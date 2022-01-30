WORLD
Canada to appoint special representative to tackle Islamophobia
On the five-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, the government has announced a plan to combat Islamophobia in the country as part of Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed out the need to end Islamophobia in the country. / AA Archive
January 30, 2022

Canada has announced its intention to appoint a special representative on combatting Islamophobia as part of the country's anti-racism strategy, five years after a deadly mosque shooting in Quebec.

“This year, on the eve of the five-year anniversary of this act of terror (mosque attack in Quebec City), the Government of Canada stands with and supports Muslim communities across Canada and reaffirms its commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence,” the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Underlining that Islamophobia is a reality for Muslims across Canada and around the world, it noted that building a more inclusive country and combatting discrimination is a must.

Noting that the move had been recommended during a National Summit on Islamophobia held in July 2021, the government said “the special representative appointment…will be an additional step in the government's ongoing work through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy to tackle Islamophobia in all its forms”.

Sharing the statement on social media, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed out the need to end Islamophobia in the country.

Canada last year declared January 29 a National Day of Remembrance for six people that were killed and 19 wounded in the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting rampage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
