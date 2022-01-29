TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye detains thousands of irregular migrants in nationwide operations
More than 2,000 irregular migrants and 120 suspects accused of human smuggling have been held by Turkish authorities, the Interior Ministry says.
Turkiye detains thousands of irregular migrants in nationwide operations
Turkiye already hosts over four million refugees. / AA
January 29, 2022

More than 2,000 irregular migrants have been held across Turkiye during operations against irregular migration across the country.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday, a total of 2,028 irregular migrants and 127 suspects accused of human smuggling, including 72 foreign nationals, were nabbed on Friday.

Thousands of places were searched by over 36,000 personnel as well as more than 600 sniffer dogs.

Six of the detained are affiliated with a terrorist organisation, a ministry statement said.

READ MORE: Turkiye saves hundreds of refugees pushed back into sea by Greece

Recommended

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers and irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkiye, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures along its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin