Several rockets have landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging at least one disused civilian aeroplane.

The police sources said on Friday that the damaged aircraft was an out-of-use Iraqi Airways plane. They did not report any other damage or any injuries.

Iraq's state news agency reported, citing the country's aviation authority, that there was no disruption to travel.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimetre of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Rocket attacks have regularly struck the complex in recent years and are blamed by US and some Iraqi officials on Iran-aligned Shia militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region.

