The United States has urged China to use its influence with Russia to discourage an invasion of Ukraine.

"We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either," Victoria Nuland, the State Department's number three official, told reporters on Thursday.

Nuland also said the US is confident Germany will not open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," Nuland told reporters.

"I think the statements coming out of Berlin even today are very, very strong," she said.

Asked why the United States was confident, she said that the pipeline still had not been tested or certified by German regulators.

"We will work with Germany to ensure that the pipeline does not move forward," Nuland said.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine, on the bed of the Baltic Sea.