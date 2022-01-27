WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's state broadcaster 'hacked' ahead of Iranian Revolution anniversary
Pictures and voices of leaders of the exiled opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran appeared on state-affiliated broadcast channels.
Iran's state broadcaster 'hacked' ahead of Iranian Revolution anniversary
Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan and Radio Payam, according to Deputy IRIB chief Ali Dadi. / AFP
January 27, 2022

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB was hacked for 10 seconds as the country prepares to mark the anniversary of its 1979 revolution.

During the hack on Thursday, pictures of leaders of the exiled opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) appeared on state TV.

"During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One," IRIB said, a phrase Iran's clerical rulers use to refer to MEK.

Group leaders Maryam and Masoud Rajavi appeared and a man's voice could be heard chanting "Salute to Rajavi, death to (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei!", according to videos posted on social media.

Deputy IRIB chief Ali Dadi said the case was under investigation.

"This is an extremely complex attack and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems," Dadi told state TV channel IRINN.

"Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan and Radio Payam," he added, referring to other state-affiliated broadcast channels.

READ MORE: MEK: Who is this Iranian ‘cult’ backed by the US?

Recommended

Series of cyberattacks

The MEK presents itself as an alternative to Iran's theocracy and is the main faction within the exiled opposition umbrella organisation, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

In the past, Iran has been targeted by a series of cyberattacks such as one last year in October that disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline.

Iran has said it is on high alert for online assaults, which it has blamed on arch-foes United States and Israel.

The United States and other Western powers meanwhile have accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their online networks.

Iran will hold official celebrations in early February to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the revolution that toppled US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

READ MORE: Trial of Iranian involved in 1988 mass executions starts in Sweden

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China