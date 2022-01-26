Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have met for more than eight hours over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin.

Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters on Wednesday that many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks.

But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.

Diplomats, who met for 'Normandy talks' in Paris, in a joint statement reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the ceasefire agreed in the so-called Minsk accords.

"They support unconditional compliance with the ceasefire(...) regardless of differences on other issues related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements", they said in a statement published on the website of the French presidency.

Russia said another round of talks will take place in Germany.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine in Paris were "not simple" but a new round of discussions will take place in two weeks in Berlin, Kozak said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine pits Kiev's forces against Russian-backed separatists and has raged since 2014.

No concessions from US

Meanwhile, the US has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a long-awaited written response delivered to Russia on Wednesday in Moscow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.