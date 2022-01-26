Roughly 75 percent of the forests and agricultural Jewish settlements developed under the Jewish National Fund (JNF) cover over 80 villages of pre-1948 Palestine.

In the establishment of Israel, the military forces of the Zionist Movement destroyed over half of the villages of Mandate Palestine and uprooted close to 800,000 Palestinians from the country. Some were killed, others were expelled or internally displaced.

While the JNF brands itself as Israel’s ecological organisation, it is widely criticised as being a greenwashing tool for the Israeli government, covering the crimes of dispossessing and expelling the Palestinian population through its “green” initiatives.

The organisation has over 150 forests under its management and boasts of having planted over 240 million trees since its founding in 1901. A vast majority of the trees, however, are non-native conifers not suitable for the country’s environment.

Here are just 20 of the parks and agricultural settlements of the JNF below, listing the Palestinian villages they were planted and built over along with the populations of the villages before 1948 and where they are located.

1. Beit Elazari agricultural settlement

Built over: Palestinian village of Al-Maghar

Pre-1948 population: 2,018 Palestinian residents

Location: Ramle Subdistrict

2. Castel National Park in the Judean Mountains

Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Qastal

Pre-1948 population: 104 Palestinian residents

Location: Jerusalem Subdistrict

3. The agricultural settlements of Giv’ati, Azrikam, Emunim as well as the Zemorot Pond Nature Reserve

Built and planted over: Palestinian village of Bayt Daras

Pre-1948 population: 3,190 Palestinian residents

Location: Gaza Subdistrict

4. Aminadav Forest

Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Walaja

Pre-1948 population: 2,041 Palestinian residents

Location: West Bank, Bethlehem Subdistrict

5. Agricultural area used by the settlements of Sde Nachum and Beyt ha-Shitta

Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Murassas

Pre-1948 population: 534 Palestinian residents

Location: Beisan Subdistrict

6. Ramot Naftali agricultural settlement

Built over: Palestinian villages of Qadas and Al-Nabi Yusha'.

Qadas population: 273 Palestinian residents

Al-Nabi Yusha’ population: 81 Palestinian residents

Location: Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border

7. Farmland used by the Yas’ur settlement

Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Damun

Pre-1948 population: 1,520 Palestinian residents

Location: Akka Subdistrict (Acre)

8. Yas’ur agricultural settlement

Built over: Palestinian village of Al-Birwa

Pre-1948 population: 1, 694 Palestinian residents

Location: Akka Subdistrict (Acre)

9. Ein Dor Grove

Planted over: Palestinian village of Indur

Pre-1948 population: 719 Palestinian residents

Location: Nazareth Subdistrict

10. Be'er Nahash well

Built over: Palestinian village of Dayr Nakhkhas

Pre-1948 population: 696 Palestinian residents

Location: Hebron Subdistrict

11. Kula Forest

Planted over: Palestinian village of Qula

Pre-1948 population: 1,172 Palestinian residents

Location: Ramle Subdistrict