Taliban has said three days of discussions by its delegates with Western diplomats in Norway went "very well" while the latter said they linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting the Afghan delegation on a landmark visit to Europe.

On Tuesday, the final day of the Taliban's first official trip to Europe since returning to power in August, the group held talks behind closed doors with several Western diplomats.

Acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi praised talks that he said: "went very well".

"It was a very good trip, such trips will bring us closer to the world," he told the AP news agency at the end of three days of meetings that focused on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and human rights.

Muttaqi said the Taliban government will do "its best to protect Afghanistan from any sorts of problems, attract more assistance, seeking solutions for the economic problems."

The new Afghan rulers told The Associated Press last week they aim to have schools open for girls and women in late March, after the Afghan new year. They repeated that promise in Oslo, according to the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, who met with the Taliban delegation led by Muttaqi.

Taliban seeks $10 billion frozen funds

The European Union's special envoy to Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, wrote on Twitter that he had "underlined the need for primary and secondary schools to be accessible for boys and girls throughout the country when the school year starts in March".

He was responding to a tweet from a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry hailing the EU's commitment to "continue its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan".

The Taliban delegation met senior French Foreign Ministry official Bertrand Lotholary, Britain's special envoy Nigel Casey, and members of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

The Taliban is seeking international recognition and financial aid.

Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 and Western countries blocked billions of dollars of Afghan assets, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts.

The Taliban is demanding that $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released, but there is no agreement on that so far.

The United Nations has managed to provide some liquidity and allowed the Taliban administration to pay for imports, including electricity.

