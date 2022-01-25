Ukraine has sought to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighbouring Russia is not imminent, even as its leaders acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of US military equipment to shore up their defences.

Speaking in the second televised speech to the nation in as many days, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians on Tuesday not to panic.

"We are strong enough to keep everything under control and derail any attempts at destabilisation," he said.

The decision by the US, Britain, Australia, Germany and Canada to withdraw some of their diplomats and dependents from Kiev "doesn't necessarily signal an inevitable escalation and is part of a complex diplomatic game," he said.

"We are working together with our partners as a single team."

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament that "as of today, there are no grounds to believe" Russia is preparing to invade imminently, noting that its troops have not formed what he called a battle group that could force its way through the border.

"Don't worry, sleep well," he said. "No need to have your bags packed."

In an interview late on Monday, however, he acknowledged that "there are risky scenarios" that "are possible and probable in the future."

Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks and is holding military drills at multiple locations in Russia.

It has also issued a list of security demands to NATO, including Ukraine not joining NATO, to calm existing tensions.

That has led the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.