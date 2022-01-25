Russia has started making combat readiness inspections in its southern military district, which borders Ukraine.

RIA news agency cited Russia's military as saying on Tuesday that inspections has involved more than 6,000 troops.

The Kremlin earlier said it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over Ukraine - repeating Moscow's line that the crisis is being driven by US and NATO actions rather than by its own build-up of tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border.

Western states accuse Russia of planning a new attack on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014.

Moscow denies any such plan but says it could take unspecified military action unless demands are met, including a NATO promise never to admit Kiev.

