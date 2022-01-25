Russia has added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as authorities continue a clampdown on the opposition.

Navalny and several of his allies, including key aide Lyubov Sobol, appeared Tuesday on a database of banned individuals compiled by the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring).

According to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation — which was declared extremist and shut down last year — nine other Navalny allies were added to the list on Tuesday.

The decision puts them on a par with right-wing nationalist groups and foreign terrorist organisations, including the Taliban and Daesh.

Earlier this month, two other key aides of the opposition politician were added to the list.

