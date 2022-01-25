The commander of a rebel splinter group that rejects a 2016 peace deal in Colombia has been killed in a clash with the military, the country's president said.

President Ivan Duque announced in a statement on Monday that Euclides Espana –– alias Jhonier –– had been "neutralised."

"This is one of the greatest blows that has been dealt [to] the FARC dissidents. And we are talking about a criminal with more than 25 years of murderous and criminal record," the president said in a public statement.

"FARC" refers to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which until 2016 had waged more than half a century of armed conflict against the state.

That year they signed a pact to end the fighting –– but dissident members of the group have splintered off.

Flare-up of violence