The European Union aims to help Ukraine with a $1.36 billion financial aid package to mitigate the effects of the conflict with Russia, which has amassed troops and heavy weapons on Ukraine's border.

EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the financial aid package is meant to "help Ukraine now to address its rapid escalation in financing needs due to the conflict".

"The Commission proposes a new emergency macro-financial assistance package of 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion)," von der Leyen said in Brussels , adding the package would be made up of both emergency loans and grants.

Von der Leyen, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, urged EU member states and the European Parliament to approve the assistance "as soon as possible".

She also called on international partners such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to follow the same approach and renew their engagement with Ukraine.

The European Commission itself would almost double its bilateral assistance in grants to Kiev this year, adding another $135 million on top of the $180 million already planned, she said.

READ MORE:NATO deploys ships, jets to eastern Europe in Ukraine crisis

'Unprecedented unity'

EU foreign ministers on Monday condemned Russia’s “continued aggressive actions and threats” against Ukraine and called for de-escalation and respect of international law.