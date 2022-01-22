Ethiopia's military is planning to enter the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle and "eliminate" rebellious forces.

In an interview with state-affiliated media outlet Fana late on Friday, General Abebaw Tadesse, Ethiopian Defence Forces (EDF) Deputy Army Chief, said the country would not be at peace until the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was eliminated.

"Tigray is part of Ethiopia and no force will stop us from entering. We will enter and we will eliminate the enemy. There shouldn't be any confusion about this," he said.

"The people of Ethiopia shouldn't think that it is over, it is not over. The main thing here is we have stopped because we have to prepare ourselves. This enemy is still there, and it has to be absolutely eliminated. We will not negotiate with them."

The TPLF's spokesperson, Getachew Reda, could not be reached for a comment on the military official's remarks.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A nation on the brink