Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in the space of a few weeks.

The 96-year-old is in the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, a spokesperson who asked not to be named said on Saturday, without giving further details.

His condition is stable and he was responding well to treatment, his daughter Marina Mahathir said in a statement.

Media descended on the hospital as news spread that Mahathir had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit.

Ismail Sabri tweeted he also met the ex-leader's wife and that he hopes "Mahathir's family continues to stay strong".

READ MORE:Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks

Health problems