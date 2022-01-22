Turkiye has launched an aid campaign to support the Afghan people in need of humanitarian aid due to hunger and cold winter conditions.

The decision signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was given in accordance with Turkiye's Article 23 of Law No. 5902, Turkiye's Official Gazette announced on Saturday.

Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) was assigned to coordinate the humanitarian aid campaign.

Within the scope of Turkiye's campaign, accounts will be opened with public and/or private banks by the AFAD in order to transfer the aid.

The aid will be collected by governorships, municipalities, other public institutions and organisations, and to make direct donations by real and legal persons.

Donations made, or to be made to accounts opened with public and/or private banks as of January 20, 2022 for the aid campaign to Afghanistan by the AFAD will also be within the scope of this campaign.

The provisions of the decision will be executed by the president of AFAD.

