BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Russia's central bank proposes crypto ban, cites 'significant threats'
If the suggested move is adopted, it could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector as Russia is one of the largest crypto-mining nations in the world.
Russia's central bank proposes crypto ban, cites 'significant threats'
Russia granted cryptocurrencies legal status in 2020, but their use in payments was never authorised. / Reuters
January 20, 2022

The Russian central bank has proposed cracking down on cryptocurrencies. 

The Bank of Russia called on Thursday for reinforcing a ban on cryptocurrency payments, prohibiting crypto-mining and tightening laws on trading virtual money.

"The use of cryptocurrencies creates significant threats to the well-being of Russian citizens and the stability of the financial system," a report published by the central bank said.

It added that the swift growth of cryptocurrencies is driven by "speculative demand" that leads to the forming of a "bubble".

The report added that cryptos resemble financial "pyramid schemes" because their value increases with the emergence of new players on the market.

It estimated the annual transaction volume of Russian citizens at $5 billion.

READ MORE:How the IMF and central banks are taking on cryptocurrencies

Recommended

Ban calls grow louder

Russian authorities have for years criticised cryptocurrencies over fears they can be used for illegal activities and have called for regulation.

The move, if adopted, could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector as Russia is one of the largest crypto-mining nations in the world.

Authorities granted cryptocurrencies legal status in 2020, but their use in payments was never authorised.

Bloomberg earlier cited sources as saying that Russia's domestic security agency, the FSB, had lobbied central bank head Elvira Nabiulina for a ban.

The FSB cited concerns over Russians frequently using the hard-to-trace transactions to support "undesirable organisations", such as opposition groups.

READ MORE:China declares all cryptocurrency-related transactions 'illegal'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV