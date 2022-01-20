The Russian central bank has proposed cracking down on cryptocurrencies.

The Bank of Russia called on Thursday for reinforcing a ban on cryptocurrency payments, prohibiting crypto-mining and tightening laws on trading virtual money.

"The use of cryptocurrencies creates significant threats to the well-being of Russian citizens and the stability of the financial system," a report published by the central bank said.

It added that the swift growth of cryptocurrencies is driven by "speculative demand" that leads to the forming of a "bubble".

The report added that cryptos resemble financial "pyramid schemes" because their value increases with the emergence of new players on the market.

It estimated the annual transaction volume of Russian citizens at $5 billion.

