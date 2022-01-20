Israel has signed a $3.4 billion deal to buy three cutting edge submarines from Germany.

The Dakar-class diesel-electric submarines will be produced by German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp and are expected to be delivered within nine years, Israel's defence ministry announced on Thursday.

The procurement "will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region,” Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said.

Part of the cost of the ships will be covered by the German government, the ministry said.

The deal also includes the creation of a training simulator in Israel, and the supply of spare parts.

According to analysts, negotiations between Israel and Germany on the deal were delayed and complicated by a suspected corruption affair involving Israel's last purchase of German submarines.

READ MORE:Palestinians must suffer so that Germany can feel better about its past