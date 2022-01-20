On Sunday, the Jordanian military announced that one of its officers had been killed, and three of its soldiers wounded, in a firefight with smugglers on the Syrian border. This incident is the latest skirmish to take place at the kingdom’s border with Syria, which has become a flashpoint for occasional clashes between Jordanian forces and armed smugglers linked to the military-security establishment in Damascus.

Notably, Jordan is among a growingnumber of regional Arab states helping to rehabilitate the regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad. Yet all of these states are struggling to stem the flow of illicit drugs originating from Syria, or in some cases, through vassal criminal organisations in Lebanon.

As Arab states seek to accelerate the momentum towards reintegrating Syria into the regional order, it is worth asking whether or not the drive towards normalisation can effectively be leveraged to dissuade Syrian leadership from flooding the Middle East with narcotics.

In all likelihood, the answer is a resounding no. The Assad regime’s transnational narcotics trade produces billions annually. Illicit revenue derived from the manufacture and sale of Captagon – a stimulant methamphetamine-like substance in particularly high demand among users in the Arab Gulf states – alone reportedly generates five to seven times the financial volume of the regime’s formal economy, in addition to comprising its main source of foreign currency.

A recent estimation put Captagon exports from Syria as reaching a street value of nearly $3.5 billion in 2020, while another investigation revealed that the amount intercepted by authorities across the globe in 2021 was worth $2.9 billion – more than triple that of Syria’s legal exports. Profits from the sale of hashish and crystal meth, while less noteworthy, have also produced substantial sums of cash for the regime and its cronies.

The Assad family drug empire

Given that Syria's formal economy has eroded, it is inconceivable that the regime would, at the current juncture, relinquish its narcotics industry, particularly as its productive economic zones remain largely outside of its territorial grasp. Persuading Assad to abandon his most lucrative export seems, for the foreseeable future, to be a remote prospect.

Even if trade with Arab states helps Assad meaningfully resuscitate Syria’s beleaguered economy and circumvent the perils of US sanctions, it cannot compensate for the profits accrued by narcotics trafficking. Bolstering Syria’s legitimate economy may produce benefits that trickle down to the general population, however marginally, but it is no substitute for the fortune-generating black market activities of the underworld that have helped the top echelons of the regime enrich themselves for decades.

Within this commercial realm, the drug trade has long played a particularly lucrative role in securing the material interests of the regime’s elite. To illustrate, Syria invaded Lebanon in 1976 and by 1982 Syrian authorities, having sensed an opportunity to expand their riches, had transformed the country into a regional hub for narcotics production specialised in the large-scale horticulture of hashish and heroin. In just six years, they succeeded in systematically increasing the total area of arable land devoted to the cultivation of marijuana in the Bekaa Valley from 10 to 90 percent.

Key loyalist officials within the Syrian state apparatus – from the minister of defence to the chief of military intelligence – benefitted directly from these operations, which were pioneered by then-President Hafez al Assad’s brother, Rifat, who, until his fall from grace, was commander of the regime’s pre-eminent military mobilisation, the notorious Defence Companies.

Organised crime has always primarily existed as a top-down affair, a mafia-style family business generally directed by important members of the Assad clan itself.