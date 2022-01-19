“Palestine never existed and never will.” So read a 2017 poster in the Jewish settlement of Hebron, located in the heart of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, or Palestine.

For decades, Zionist propagandists have tried to convince us all that throughout history, Arabs never called the place Palestine (spoiler alert: they did).

Mainstream American politicians like Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich have regurgitated the talking points that “there was no Palestine” and “there were no Palestinians”. And if they never call the place Palestine, and they never thought of themselves as Palestinians, so the nationalist logic goes, then what claims do they have to an independent Palestinian state in the first place?

This is the narrative I grew up with in Jewish Zionist schools, summer camps and youth groups. That’s what led me down the Palestine history rabbit hole and why I ended up writing my PhD dissertation on the name, Filastin, or Palestine. I was desperate to know: were the pro-Israel affictionados correct? What did people call the place?

For decades, the conventional wisdom was that the word Palestine fell out of use in the Arab world after the 11th-century Crusader conquest until its mid-late 19th-century revival.

Even some pro-Palestine historians held this view, including Beshara Doumani, who wrote in his 1995 classic, “Rediscovering Palestine Merchants and Peasants in Jabal Nablus, 1700-1900”, that: “It is doubtful whether the name Palestine was commonly used by the native population to refer to a specific territory or nation before the late 19th Century.”

But, nearly three decades later, we have a much richer understanding of who called the place Palestine, when, where and why.

When Muslims conquered the Middle East in the 7th Century, they converted the Byzantine districts of Palæstina Prima and Secunda into a district called Jund Filastin. For the next three centuries, Palestine was thus an administrative district, with Ramla as its capital.

During this time, Muslims wrote many works of literature, belles lettres, biographies, history, geography and law in Arabic. This literature is replete with discussions of Palestine’s geography and history.

Muslim commentators like Ibn al-Faqih (d. 902) and al-Bakri (d.1094) even debated the origins of the word Filastin itself, believing (incorrectly) that it came from a descendent of the Biblical figure Noah named Filastin who settled down in the region after the flood.

These earlier works came to be seen as more authoritative than later works, and so they were cited, quoted, collated and analysed for centuries. This prolonged the life of geographical terms like Palestine that were popular during the early days of Islam.