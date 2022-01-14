Turkiye is among 10 countries in the world with the national capabilities to design, build, and maintain a warship, the country's president has said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the commissioning ceremony of an indigenously built testing and training ship, the TCG Ufuk, at the Istanbul Maritime Shipyard on Friday.

"Our country's first reconnaissance ship, Ufuk, was built via national engineering capabilities," said Erdogan, adding that Turkiye had made a good start to the year with important advances in critical defence industry projects.

Built by the Turkish defence industry, the TCG Ufuk is a corvette and the latest addition to the nation's security forces.

The vessel can cruise non-stop for 45 days under severe climate and sea conditions, including through international waters.

Defence exports to exceed $4B

In his speech, Erdogan said that thanks to its defence industry purchases and advances, Turkiye had become "a playmaker in its region and a country that spoils the dirty games" of other actors.

Emphasising that the number of countries using defence industry products made in Turkiye was increasing every year, Erdogan said, "We expect our defence and aviation exports to exceed $4 billion by the end of this year."